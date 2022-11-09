Carrie Underwood Dazzles in Blue Hues at the 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood was a vision in blue as she hit the red carpet for the 56th Annual CMA Awards. Dressed in a strapless baby blue gown that featured glittering embellishments, the Entertainer of the Year nominee nearly brought the carpet to a halt with her dazzling dress. The gown, which featured a thigh-high slit and off-the-shoulder details, was draped throughout, showcasing different hues of blue.

Underwood also posed for pics with her husband, Mike Fisher, who coordinated with his wife in a navy blue suit.

She made another style statement during the show's opener, where she kicked things off with alongside Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire for a star-studded tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame icon Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4.

Also performing at the show are Jimmy Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Carly Pearce, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band, as well as Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.

In addition to Entertainer of the Year, the "Ghost Story" singer has the chance to take home two other trophies, earning nominations in the Female Vocalist of the Year category, as well as for Musical Event of the Year, for her "If I Didn't Love You" collab with Jason Aldean.

The 2022 CMA Awards, hosted by two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Don't miss the full list of the 2022 CMA Awards Winners.

