CASETiFY Celebrates the Return of 'The Mandalorian' With New Collection: This Is the Way to Shop
In honor of the third season of The Mandolrian, CASETiFY and Lucasfilms have reunited to launch the latest collection of phone cases and Apple accessories. Unlike past Star Wars collections, The Mandalorian x CASETiFY collab gives Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, who we now know as Grogu, the spotlight.
Inspired by the levels of protection offered by Beskar Steel, the new collection features CASEtiFY's signature Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Leather, Clear and Bounce Case styles. If you can't get enough of Grogu or the honorable Mandalorian, the lineup of cases and accessories is no available with prices starting at $38.
From iWatch bands to show off your support of the resistance to a Baby Yoda-shaped AirPods holder to cases for the iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, there is a galaxy's worth of The Mandalorian-inspired products. There is even a limited edition Beskar Ingot Case made with a laser-engraved metal plate resembling Beskar Steel.
Ahead, shop ET's top picks from CASETiFY's new The Mandalorian Collection. This is the way.
This silver phone case made from aluminum is inspired by Beskar ingot, which is what Mandalorians use to create their armor. The shiny case is sure to be a conversation starter.
We don't know if an Apple AirPods Pro 2 case get any cuter than this one shaped like Baby Yoda.
Most people will immediately get the reference when you use this phone case with a Mandalorian helmet on it. It's available for select iPhones and Galaxy smartphones.
Grab a watch strap that any Mandalorian would be proud of with this Beskar-metal inspired band.
Featuring the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, this phone case is available for Galaxy phones and iPhones.
This is the way you should store your Apple AirPods.
Do you watch The Mandalorian just to see what hijinks the adorable Baby Yoda is getting into? If so, this is the phone case for you. This case is available for iPhone, Samsung and the Google Pixel.
Attach this MagSafe wallet to your iPhone with the power of magnets. You'll always have your wallet nearby with this Star Wars tech.
Pretend like you're part of the resistance with this MacBook case that displays the outline of a N-1 Starfighter plane.
Protect your laptop while showing off your fandom by using this black laptop sleeve. It's available in two different sizes to best protect your computer.
Identify yourself as a Mandalorian by sporting this mudhorn signet that houses an Apple Airtag. As a bonus you'll alway be able to keep track of your things.
Season 3 of The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal premiered on March 1. While viewers were thrilled to see a young Luke Skywalker appear in season two, they were less excited when he took Grogu to train in the ways of the Force, leaving audiences to wonder if they would see the darling child again. But rest assured, Grogu is back to adventuring with Mando in season three — streaming now on Disney Plus.
See what chaos ensues when this unexpected duo pairs up again to fight against the forces of the dark side.
