In honor of the third season of The Mandolrian, CASETiFY and Lucasfilms have reunited to launch the latest collection of phone cases and Apple accessories. Unlike past Star Wars collections, The Mandalorian x CASETiFY collab gives Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, who we now know as Grogu, the spotlight.

Inspired by the levels of protection offered by Beskar Steel, the new collection features CASEtiFY's signature Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Leather, Clear and Bounce Case styles. If you can't get enough of Grogu or the honorable Mandalorian, the lineup of cases and accessories is no available with prices starting at $38.

From iWatch bands to show off your support of the resistance to a Baby Yoda-shaped AirPods holder to cases for the iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, there is a galaxy's worth of The Mandalorian-inspired products. There is even a limited edition Beskar Ingot Case made with a laser-engraved metal plate resembling Beskar Steel.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks from CASETiFY's new The Mandalorian Collection. This is the way.

Beskar Ingot Limited Edition Case CASETiFY Beskar Ingot Limited Edition Case This silver phone case made from aluminum is inspired by Beskar ingot, which is what Mandalorians use to create their armor. The shiny case is sure to be a conversation starter. $112 Shop Now

Grogu Case CASETiFY Grogu Case Do you watch The Mandalorian just to see what hijinks the adorable Baby Yoda is getting into? If so, this is the phone case for you. This case is available for iPhone, Samsung and the Google Pixel. $58 Shop Now

Mudhorn AirTag Holder CASETiFY Mudhorn AirTag Holder Identify yourself as a Mandalorian by sporting this mudhorn signet that houses an Apple Airtag. As a bonus you'll alway be able to keep track of your things. $38 Shop Now

Season 3 of The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal premiered on March 1. While viewers were thrilled to see a young Luke Skywalker appear in season two, they were less excited when he took Grogu to train in the ways of the Force, leaving audiences to wonder if they would see the darling child again. But rest assured, Grogu is back to adventuring with Mando in season three — streaming now on Disney Plus.

'The Mandalorian' Disney+ 'The Mandalorian' See what chaos ensues when this unexpected duo pairs up again to fight against the forces of the dark side. PLANS STARTING AT $10/MONTH Watch Now

