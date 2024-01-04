Emotions are running high for George and Cindy Anthony -- and moving some furniture may help.

In a clip from the upcoming special, Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test, the couple sits in their living room after they each took a series of polygraph tests to dispute their daughter's claims against them.

Cindy and George sit next to each other as they speak with the host of the A&E special. After agreeing that there is tension, things begin to take a turn with Cindy.

"Yeah, it can change our life," Cindy says as George quietly sits next to her. "This is serious."

Mid-interview, Cindy makes a suggestion that the portion of the chair George is sitting in is angled so that he can have a better line of sight in the camera. At first, a cameraman says that they can try it. However, a producer interjects ... and that sends Cindy over the edge.

"OK, Erica, you don't even want to try it," Cindy tells the producer who is off camera.

Cindy further explains that she merely wanted to try rearranging George's portion of the seat, not the entire setup. As she gets more frustrated, she eventually storms out of the room while she continues to speak to producers off set.

"I'm not even getting any consideration," she says. "I don't want to make this harder than this is, and that's not very much. I'm trying to help him because if he blows all of this, he can go to jail."

George sits on the unmoved couch, lets out a sigh and says, "She wants to control all of this."

In 2011, George and Cindy's daughter, Casey, was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child for the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Caylee. She did receive a misdemeanor for providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

The two grandparents have come forward as a result of Casey's claims that she was sexually abused by her father and that he was involved in concealing Caylee's whereabouts after her death. Casey doubled down on her claims of sexual assault against George in a 2022 docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, and also accused George of staging the crime scene to point to Casey in her daughter's death.

Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test premieres Thursday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E and Lifetime.