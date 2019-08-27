Cassie Randolph is sticking up for her man!

Following Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Randolph took to Twitter to share a gif of herself kissing her boyfriend, Colton Underwood.

"Kiss me dammit you good kisser you," she wrote alongside the sweet clip.

kiss me dammit you good kisser you pic.twitter.com/MAq74XxH33 — Cassie Randolph (@CassieRandolph) August 27, 2019

The timely tweet came after some current BiP cast members implied that Underwood wasn't the best kisser when he was the Bachelor.

The conversation came up when Derek Peth asked a group sitting around the fire about their worst kiss ever. Kristina Schulman described slobber being "all over my face" during her worst kiss, before Sydney Lotuaco replied, "I was going to say a name."

After Blake Horstmann questioned, "We know him?" and someone else yelled "Colton," Lotuaco confirmed him as her pick.

"I would've said the same thing!" Caitlin Clemmens, who also appeared on Underwood's season of The Bachelor, agreed.

"Yeah, sorry," Lotuaco said.

When Tayshia Adams walked up and joined the group someone asked her, "Was Colton a good kisser?"

"This is awkward," Adams replied, before admitting, "I was not gonna lie."

"But he got better toward the end of the season," she added. "I think I'm a good teacher."

After the show, Demi Burnett came to Underwood's defense, writing, "I thought coco was a good kisser" in response to a fan-posted meme about the incident.

Randolph agreed with Burnett, responding, "Same. Still do and I guess that's all that matters."

Same🤷🏼‍♀️ Still do and I guess that’s all that matters😏 https://t.co/Emj8rJHL30 — Cassie Randolph (@CassieRandolph) August 27, 2019

Watch the video below for more of the drama on Bachelor in Paradise.

