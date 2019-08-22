Colton Underwood is supporting Demi Burnett.

Throughout this season of Bachelor in Paradise, 24-year-old Burnett has been opening up about her relationship with a woman, Kristian Haggerty, prior to appearing on the series. On this week's episode, Haggerty came to Mexico to surprise Burnett -- who had been dating Derek Peth on the show -- and ended up staying on the beach to pursue their relationship.

Following Haggerty's introduction to Bachelor Nation, one person took to Twitter to share their feelings on Burnett's new relationship by referencing Burnett's time on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

"I don't blame for [sic] @demi_burnett for wanting to date / fall in love with a girl after @colton," the user wrote. "I probably would too. #BachelorInParadise #BIP."

Underwood, who's currently dating Cassie Randolph, shut down the comment by replying, "It's sad that this is your take away in all of this."

"Your response is ignorant," he added.

It’s sad that this is your take away in all of this. Your response is ignorant https://t.co/RDWxxlAPmu — Colton Underwood (@colton) August 21, 2019

Prior to the premiere of BIP, ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Burnett who promised that fans could look forward to some intense drama over the course of the season.

"Paradise was amazing. It was so fun, so emotional, but ultimately all worth it. [It's] very, very good," she said. "[It's] drama that you just get to sit back and watch."

"The drama is just actually insane and very entertaining and it's not, like, some stupid drama you don't really care about. It's like, 'Oh no, this is good!'" Burnett, who recently moved to California, added. "Like, this is all real. This is crazy. It's your good old-fashioned dumpster fire."

Watch the video below for more on Burnett.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor in Paradise': Derek Has a Level 10 Meltdown Over Demi's Choice to Pursue Kristian on the Show

'Bachelor in Paradise': What to Know About Demi Burnett's Girlfriend

Demi Burnett Moves to Los Angeles: What It Could Mean for Her 'Bachelor in Paradise' Romance

Related Gallery