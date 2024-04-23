Following in her mother's fashion footsteps! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, recently rang in a milestone birthday with a blast from her famous mom's stylish past.

Carys shared photos from her 21st birthday party featuring herself wearing a pale pink slip dress with white lace and floral accents.

Fans quickly recognized that the ensemble was a vintage piece from Zeta-Jones' very own closet.

The Wednesday actress wore the look to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards, walking the red carpet at age 29.

Catherine Zeta-Jones during the 1999 MTV Movie Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, United States. - Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Carys captioned the photos of herself celebrating with her friends, "The most perfect 21st I could ask for ! 🌸"

Her proud mom commented on the post, "You deserve it sweetheart ❤️"

Zeta-Jones shared a birthday tribute of her own to Carys, posting throwback baby pics of her daughter.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas You are the joy of my life," she wrote. "21 years of watching you blossom in to the most incredible woman you are today is a God given gift that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life. Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart ♥️ Mama."

Carys commented on the post, thanking her mother and adding, "I am so proud to be your daughter."

In addition to Carys, Zeta-Jones and Douglas are also parents to 23-year-old son Dylan Douglas. Michael is also dad to son Cameron Douglas with his ex, Diandra Luker.

"I'm very, very proud," Dylan raved to ET of his parents in 2023. "I mean, obviously, they're great actors -- both Academy Award-winning actors -- but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."

