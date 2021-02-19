The Golden Globes is putting the "person" in "in person" ceremony.

Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson and Catherine Zeta-Jones will present at the upcoming 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Friday.

While all stars in their own right, this latest batch of presenters notably contains two couples: Husband and wives Bacon and Sedgwick and Douglas and Zeta-Jones will each appear together, providing the safest pairings amid the ongoing pandemic.

ET previously learned that presenters will appear live at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills or Rainbow Room in New York when the show takes place on Sunday, Feb. 28. Invited presenters have been assured by Globes producers that rigorous COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones will take the stage together to present from New York, while Bacon and Sedgwick will present from L.A., as will This Is Us co-stars Brown and Watson.

Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig and Renee Zellweger were announced as presenters earlier in the week. Phoenix and Zellweger are the reigning Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama winners, while Awkwafina won Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical/Comedy.

Nominees, meanwhile, are expected to appear remotely.

The awards ceremony was pushed back from its typical January date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the show from opposite coasts, with Fey at the Rainbow Room and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton. The two former Saturday Night Live stars hosted the ceremony for three straight years, from 2013-2015.

Golden Globes nominees were revealed on Feb. 3, along with a few snubs and surprises. During the 2021 ceremony, Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Norman Lear is this year's recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

The 2021 Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage.

