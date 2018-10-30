Jen Atkin is arguably the most in-demand hairstylist at the moment.

The brunette not only touches the locks of Hollywood's biggest It girls -- all of the Kardashian-Jenners, the Hadids, Chrissy Teigen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, etc. -- she is the founder of cult haircare brand OUAI and editorial site Mane Addicts, Dyson ambassador and hair accessories designer for Chloe + Isabel.

The A-list hair guru is adding luggage to her long list of ventures with a collection in collaboration with CALPAK, which launched on Tuesday.

If you're already one of Atkin's 2.6 million followers on Instagram, you know she's never in one place for too long. Her job takes her around the world from Los Angeles to New York to Paris to Dubai, so it's safe to say she's a pro traveler. And with that comes many trials and tribulations of jet-setting; carrying heavy kits of countless hair products along with her own personal belongings, the on-the-go entrepreneur has been through it all from damaged bags to broken zippers -- all of which she tackles with her new range.

Courtesy of CALPAK

Offered in four sizes in four chic, sleek colors -- black, red, gold and pink -- with textured finish, the Jen Atkin x CALPAK Collection features Hinomoto 360 degree silent run spinner wheels, durable aluminum frame and one-click combination locks (no pesky zippers!). Our favorite part? Each piece of luggage comes with a clear dust cover and kitschy stickers (including alphabet letters, "catch flights, not feelings" and a fried chicken wing) so you can personalize the go-to travel companion.

The globetrotter dished to ET on how she used social media to create the functional, stylish collection, her number one packing advice and the beauty essentials she can't be without en route.

ET: How did your travel experiences inspire the CALPAK collection? Are there features that were absent in your current luggage pieces that you wanted to include in this range to make traveling easier?

Jen Atkin: I’m constantly traveling. I’ve spent hours waiting for baggage claims or dealing with different luggage issues. I’ve spent a fortune on fancy luggage and got to the point where the little things got me. Zippers on my expensive luggage were always breaking, I’ve had problems with wheels or the luggage getting dented — there was a lot of stuff I felt like I could work on.

What was the process of designing?

Crowdsourcing was an instrumental part in creating my collection. I asked my followers what words they associate with travel — they were all negative, like jet lag and anger. I tried to have fun with it and turn it into a positive thing. I also showed my followers tons of different options for colors, textures, asked them about stickers, basically every piece of my luggage was created with their needs in mind.

What is your number one packing tip?

I have so many! How to pack more efficiently for sure! I always check the weather where I’m going first and pull my outfits for each day so I don’t end up over-packing. I always bring a power strip for each country I travel to because finding plugs in rooms is SO annoying!

What are the beauty products you cannot be without while traveling?

I love to use Summer Fridays Jet Lag mask for deep hydration, Verso Deep Hydration Mask and I also can’t live without OUAI Dry Shampoo Foam, Epione Firm & Fade Face Cream, and Mara Universal Face Oil.

We love that you're venturing into projects outside of hair. Are there any other ones you're interested in for the future?

It’s 2018, the idea that you should just be a "hairstylist" is an old way of thinking. I’m into just solving problems and working with brands that can help bring a vision to life. There are some things I have in the works, so stay tuned for what’s to come!

Ok, we cannot not ask you a hair question. Any quick tips on how to avoid getting a cut you'll hate?

Bring photos to your hair appointment! Photos make it easier to explain since words can mean different things to everyone. They will also help with discussing what haircut would look best during your consultation. Mane Addicts has tons of inspo pics for your next haircut.

SHOP THE COLLECTION:

CALPAK

Jen Atkin x CALPAK Carry-On Luggage $285

CALPAK

Jen Atkin x CALPAK Medium Luggage $335

CALPAK

Jen Atkin x CALPAK Large Luggage $385

CALPAK

Jen Atkin x CALPAK Trunk Luggage $385

For more on A-list glam pros, see below:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Follow Celebrity Hairstylist Justine Marjan's Step-By-Step Tutorial for Effortless Beach Waves

Thandie Newton's Stylist Erin Walsh Is All About Clothes That Empower Women (Exclusive)

Rihanna's Makeup Artist Reveals the Groundbreaking Highlighting Trick She's Learned From the Star (Exclusive)