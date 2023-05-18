Every day is a streaming day for us, but May 20 is officially National Streaming Day. Streaming celebration for all!

To celebrate the special Day, Hulu is offering one of their best deals of the year. New and returning subscribers can get three months of Hulu's ad-supported plan for just $2 per month. Available from May 19 to May 27, this deal saves subscribers 75% off the usual cost of $8 per month.

Sign Up for Hulu

Established by Roku in 2014, National Streaming Day is a great excuse to kick back and binge-watch your favorite shows on the streaming service of your choice. But with all of the options for streaming services out today, it can be tough to not only decide which one is right for you and your family but also keep track of the monthly streaming budget. This incredible deal helps on both accounts by offering Hulu's giant library of shows, films and events while saving you money.

If you have yet to add Hulu to your streaming roster, the platform's selection of TV shows and movies is one of the best out there. Binge-worthy shows for a relaxing day indoors include The Bear, How I Met Your Father, The Kardashians, Only Murders in the Building, and more. There are also entire seasons of Emmy Award-winning series like The Dropout, Atlanta, Schitt's Creek, and Abbott Elementary.

Unlike streaming deals of the past, new and previous Hulu subscribers who have been unsubscribed for one month or more can all take advantage of these savings. Remember: Sign up before this celebration — and the deal — ends on May 27.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

How to Watch 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' at Home

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Latest Canceled/Renewed Streaming Series of 2023: 'Diplomat,' 'Bosch'

How to Watch 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Online — Now Streaming

Watch Your Favorite TV Shows for Free With Sling TV Freestream