Celebrities Remember 9/11 by Sharing Their Own Stories of Where They Were on That Day
Celebrities are taking to social media to pay tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
It's been 17 years since the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda conducted a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States, killing nearly 3,000 people and injuring over 6,000 others when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
It was a tragic, heartbreaking day for the U.S., and celebrities will never forget where they were when they heard the news.
Singer Charlie Puth was in fourth grade at the time and shared via Twitter on Tuesday a diary post he wrote on 9/11. "Dear Diary, today was a bad day," his passage began. "One of the baddest days in America."
Ice T was in New York City the day of the attacks, and "actually saw the Towers fall" from his apartment window that morning. "Respect to all the victims and people who lost loved ones," he tweeted.
Billy Eichner, a native of the Big Apple, also shared his love for the city via Twitter, writing, "I had the privilege of growing up in NYC, as did my parents. These streets made me who I am and they continue to inspire me like no place else on the planet. NYC, I love you and I’m nothing without you. #NeverForget."
Meanwhile, Kevin Smith was asleep in Toluca Lake, California, on 9/11, when he received a call from his mother in New Jersey. "[She was] yelling at me to turn on the TV because we were under attack," he recalled. "The news showed one of the buildings I'd seen in the NY skyline every day of my life while growing up falling down. The TV stayed on all week. #NeverForget."
Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel also was glued to her TV. "I was in my studio apt on the way to go to the gym and saw [the news] live on TV," she remembered. "I didn't even really realize terrorism existed. I was so naive and now we discuss it every day. #neverforget."
"I regret not forcing my way down there to really witness it," she added. "To think that jumping out of a window was relief. Talk about terror."
See more tributes from stars like Reese Witherspoon, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and more below:
