Celebrities are taking to social media to pay tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

It's been 17 years since the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda conducted a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States, killing nearly 3,000 people and injuring over 6,000 others when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

It was a tragic, heartbreaking day for the U.S., and celebrities will never forget where they were when they heard the news.

Singer Charlie Puth was in fourth grade at the time and shared via Twitter on Tuesday a diary post he wrote on 9/11. "Dear Diary, today was a bad day," his passage began. "One of the baddest days in America."

17 years ago today I wrote this in my diary when I was in 4th grade. #NeverForgetpic.twitter.com/dpFK32GueC — CHARLIE PUTH (@charlieputh) September 11, 2018

Ice T was in New York City the day of the attacks, and "actually saw the Towers fall" from his apartment window that morning. "Respect to all the victims and people who lost loved ones," he tweeted.

It’s 9/11... I actually saw the Towers fall from my apartment window that morning.... Respect to all the victims and people who lost loved ones... 🙏 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 11, 2018

Billy Eichner, a native of the Big Apple, also shared his love for the city via Twitter, writing, "I had the privilege of growing up in NYC, as did my parents. These streets made me who I am and they continue to inspire me like no place else on the planet. NYC, I love you and I’m nothing without you. #NeverForget."

I had the privilege of growing up in NYC, as did my parents. These streets made me who I am and they continue to inspire me like no place else on the planet. NYC, I love you and I’m nothing without you. #NeverForget — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Kevin Smith was asleep in Toluca Lake, California, on 9/11, when he received a call from his mother in New Jersey. "[She was] yelling at me to turn on the TV because we were under attack," he recalled. "The news showed one of the buildings I'd seen in the NY skyline every day of my life while growing up falling down. The TV stayed on all week. #NeverForget."

I was asleep in Toluca Lake when Mom called me from Jersey, yelling at me to turn on the TV because we were under attack. The news showed one of the buildings I'd seen in the NY skyline every day of my life while growing up falling down. The TV stayed on all week. #NeverForget — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 11, 2018

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel also was glued to her TV. "I was in my studio apt on the way to go to the gym and saw [the news] live on TV," she remembered. "I didn't even really realize terrorism existed. I was so naive and now we discuss it every day. #neverforget."

"I regret not forcing my way down there to really witness it," she added. "To think that jumping out of a window was relief. Talk about terror."

Let’s take a cleansing breath now because it’s such a powerful day. Where exactly were you now on 9/11? I was in my studio apt on the way to the gym and saw it live on TV. I didn’t even really realize terrorism existed. I was so naive & now we discuss it every day. #neverforget — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 11, 2018

I regret not forcing my way down there to really witness it. To think that jumping out of a window was relief. Talk about terror. https://t.co/3janWzWF9s — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 11, 2018

What a difference a day makes #NeverForgetpic.twitter.com/NUQgDGF1pM — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 11, 2018

See more tributes from stars like Reese Witherspoon, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and more below:

I love you New York City. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 11, 2018

We will never forget the lives lost, the families left behind, the first responders’ sacrifices. They tried to bring us to our knees, but in every brave soul who charged into the unknown, in every American who stood together, we rose up & showed what makes us great. #NeverForget — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 11, 2018

Today we remember those we lost.... and we also remember the helpers....#neverforgetpic.twitter.com/wFlAuoeCm3 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) September 11, 2018

We will always remember everyone we lost on 9/11, thank the first responders who keep us safe, and honor all who defend our country and the ideals that bind us together. There's nothing our resilience and resolve can’t overcome, and no act of terror can ever change who we are. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 11, 2018

On #September11th, I rushed to Sam’s school to make sure he was safe. Then I went to give blood but was turned away because so many had already donated.



On this horrific day, we stood up and came together. I honor those we lost and the heroes who risked their lives. #NeverForgetpic.twitter.com/hycHnpq5Xn — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 11, 2018

Today marks 17 years since 9/11. We will never, ever forget those lives lost, their families, and the heroic first responders. God bless America 🙏🏽🇺🇸 #NeverForgetpic.twitter.com/tqNM7OMn30 — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) September 11, 2018

Today is certainly a day that changed @Zelina_VegaWWE's life forever and played a big part in her journey to become a @WWE Superstar. #NeverForgetpic.twitter.com/27VnuyWJWH — WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2018

Remembering all the lives that were lost on that September day💔 . Love to all their family and friends and to all the heroic first responders . We shall #NeverForget — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) September 11, 2018

They just stopped everything at the airport and someone played Amazing Grace on bagpipes to honor the 9/11 victims. That really hit home. #NeverForget 🇺🇸 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 11, 2018

