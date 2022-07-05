What better place to settle a score than in a room with fire and knives?! Well, that's the point E! is trying to prove with its new cooking competition/friendly therapy hybrid, Celebrity Beef.

The Soup's Joel McHale returns home to E! to host the series, which sees two celebrity contestants enter the Celebrity Beef kitchen each week for a head-to-head cook-off... while also spilling the tea on their rivalries. Joel acts as prosecutor, judge and jury during the stove-side battles, tossing twists and turns the contestants' way throughout each stage of the showdown.

The winner of each of Joel's challenges will step into the next phase of the competition with an advantage, like exclusive ingredients, while the loser faces punishment (think, being forced to use garden tools instead of knives). At the end of each episode, Joel will taste test each star's meal and crown one the winner. The victor receives a trophy, $10,000 for their charity of choice and -- hopefully! -- peace of mind with their frenemy.

The match-ups for season 1 of Celebrity Beef include Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges (who famously fought on Celebrity Big Brother), actor Justin Baldoni and singer Andy Grammer, sisters Brie and Nikki Bella, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania and Caroline Manzo, actresses Rachael Harris and Cheryl Hines, Bachelor Nation's Ben Higgins and Nick Viall, actress Missi Pyle and Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis, as well as Loni Love and Justin Sylvester.

Watch the full first look here:

Celebrity Beef premieres Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!, after an all-new episode of Kevin Hart's Celebrity Game Face.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Joel McHale Hilariously Put His Own ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Skills to the Test This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Joel McHale Talks 'Community' Movie and His 'Darkest Timeline' Podcast With Ken Jeong (Exclusive)

'The Masked Singer': Joel McHale Pokes Fun at Raccoon's Performance

'The Masked Singer': Robin Thicke and Joel McHale Throw Out Crazy Guesses for The Deer's Identity (Exclusive)