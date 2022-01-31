Get ready for another round of Celebrity Big Brother!

The celebrity edition of the CBS' reality staple, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, officially kicks off its third season in just 48 hours, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the new crop of all-star houseguests -- which include Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey, Shanna Moakler and Chris Kirkpatrick -- vying for the $250,000 grand prize.

In the sneak peek from the season 3 premiere, the 11 unlikely housemates get to know each other as they feel each other out, with the help of some newly popped champagne, following their initial meeting inside the iconic Big Brother house.

"To having a wonderful time and to being kind and lovely to each other... thus far," Chris Kattan toasts, as the others gather around the kitchen table.

While things seem nice and friendly for now, it's only a matter of time before the backstabbing and betrayal begin.

"Everyone's acting all chummy-chummy, happy to be around. But pretty soon, the knives are going to come out, people's throats are going to start being cut and then we'll be sent home in body bags," Diff'rent Strokes star Todd Bridges tees up in his Diary Room confessional.

So it's fitting that Bridges is the one who sets the table following Kattan's G-friendly toast: "Let the war begin!"

Which celebrity is going to come out on top?

The new season of Celebrity Big Brother also features Teddi Mellencamp, Mirai Nagasu, Carson Kressley, Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more, watch below.

