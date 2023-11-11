If you dream it, you can do it! Manifestation coach Gabby Bernstein, loved by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Ripa, Miranda Kerr, Kristin Cavallari, Emma Roberts, and more, sat down with ET to share her top advice for creating the life you want.

For those who are unfamiliar with the practice, the Dear Gabby podcast host says, "Manifesting is about recognizing that your thoughts, emotions, and energy shape your reality, and through practices like meditation and visualization you can shift your energy to attract your greatest desires."

And The New York Times bestselling author, who's known for her authentic approach, is A-list approved due to the changes she has helped inspire.

"People are consistently striving to manifest wealth, meaningful relationships, fulfilling careers, and their dream homes," Bernstein notes.

Gabby Bernstein

The results: 'I've had the privilege of witnessing numerous lives undergo profound transformations through their commitment to inner work. … People have embraced sobriety, forgiven their past, and shed decades-old traumas that once hindered their progress. I've also observed individuals manifest their dream homes, welcome babies into the world, secure dream jobs, and achieve so much more."

To get started on your own journey, the self-help guru recommends laying out your personal aspirations without holding back.

"Begin by clearly defining what you want to manifest. Be specific about your desires, whether they relate to love, career, health, or any other aspect of your life. Write down your intentions in a positive and present-tense manner, as if they have already come true," she says.

From there, Bernstein believes maintaining a positive mindset through actionable habits can make a big difference.

"Take a few minutes each day to quiet your mind, focus on your intentions, and visualize yourself living your desired reality. ... By consistently taking smaller, aligned actions, you not only make progress, but also build confidence and momentum in the manifesting process. ... When you're in a state of joy, you raise your vibration and become more aligned with your intentions," the New York native shares.

Lastly, it's time to let go of your timeline and let the universe take control.

Gabby Bernstein/Instagram

"Your manifestations may not always happen immediately. Trust that things are unfolding in the perfect way and at the perfect time for your highest good. … I also encourage people to be flexible in how their desires manifest, as sometimes the universe has a different plan that's even better than what we initially envisioned," Bernstein explains.

For additional manifestation techniques, the motivational speaker has a coaching app filled with guided methods and will offer a 21-day challenge beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.

