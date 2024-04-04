Fashion

Celebrity Stylist Jason Bolden Reveals His Formula for Nailing the Perfect Spring Outfit

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Jason Bolden
Jason Bolden/Instagram
By Carly Sloane
Published: 3:43 PM PDT, April 4, 2024

Celeb stylist Jason Bolden shared his spring 2024 fashion must-haves with ET while celebrating his jewelry collab with 8 Other Reasons.

You're never fully dressed without jewelry! Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden launched his capsule collection with 8 Other Reasons and to celebrate, the fashion expert spilled his warm-weather fashion essentials with ET. 

For starters, Bolden, who has worked with A-listers including Alicia Keys, Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Kidman, Sabrina Carpenter, Yara Shahidi, Storm Reid, and more, believes the right accessories can set the tone for any get-up. 

Antoine Spignardo

"Jewelry plays a crucial role in completing and complementing an outfit by adding personality and depth," he explains.

And that's exactly what the collab — filled with chic and durable earrings, necklaces, and bracelets (all under $100) — does. 

"The pieces in our collection are effortless staples that elevate looks or everyday attire," the fashion guru says.

This includes dressing up Bolden's go-to laidback ensemble with a touch of shine.

Antoine Spignardo

"Everyone should have the perfect watch and hoop earrings. … I like one substantial focal piece. Everything around it should be delicate and dainty," he notes.

"My favorite piece from the collection is the Bolden Hoop. It's a beautifully crafted rigid hoop with baguette-inspired details all around," the stylist continues. 

As for his wardrobe must-haves: "The perfect pair of Levi's and a crop t-shirt is a big trend you are seeing guys and girls do. … I also want to see bold colors on both men and women."

Antoine Spignardo

While you start your spring cleaning journey to make room for the newness, Bolden suggests letting go of some past trends. 

"I am ready to say goodbye to everything overly tight and revealing," he spills. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

SAG Awards 2024 Fashion: All the Red Carpet Trends
Levi's Spring Sale: Save 30% on Jeans, Shorts, Denim Jackets and More

Sales & Deals

Levi's Spring Sale: Save 30% on Jeans, Shorts, Denim Jackets and More

Oscars 2024: Zendaya, Catherine O'Hara and More Attend Dress Rehearsal

Oscars

Oscars 2024: Zendaya, Catherine O'Hara and More Attend Dress Rehearsal

The Top 7 Denim Trends for Spring: Flare Jeans, Maxi Skirts and More

Style

The Top 7 Denim Trends for Spring: Flare Jeans, Maxi Skirts and More

Tags: