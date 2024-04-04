You're never fully dressed without jewelry! Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden launched his capsule collection with 8 Other Reasons and to celebrate, the fashion expert spilled his warm-weather fashion essentials with ET.

For starters, Bolden, who has worked with A-listers including Alicia Keys, Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Kidman, Sabrina Carpenter, Yara Shahidi, Storm Reid, and more, believes the right accessories can set the tone for any get-up.

Antoine Spignardo

"Jewelry plays a crucial role in completing and complementing an outfit by adding personality and depth," he explains.

And that's exactly what the collab — filled with chic and durable earrings, necklaces, and bracelets (all under $100) — does.

"The pieces in our collection are effortless staples that elevate looks or everyday attire," the fashion guru says.

This includes dressing up Bolden's go-to laidback ensemble with a touch of shine.

Antoine Spignardo

"Everyone should have the perfect watch and hoop earrings. … I like one substantial focal piece. Everything around it should be delicate and dainty," he notes.

"My favorite piece from the collection is the Bolden Hoop. It's a beautifully crafted rigid hoop with baguette-inspired details all around," the stylist continues.

As for his wardrobe must-haves: "The perfect pair of Levi's and a crop t-shirt is a big trend you are seeing guys and girls do. … I also want to see bold colors on both men and women."

Antoine Spignardo

While you start your spring cleaning journey to make room for the newness, Bolden suggests letting go of some past trends.

"I am ready to say goodbye to everything overly tight and revealing," he spills.

RELATED CONTENT: