Celine Dion has new music!

The legendary singer released three new tracks on Wednesday, "Imperfections," "Lying Down" and "Courage." The songs are off her forthcoming album, titled Courage.

Expected to drop Nov. 15, Courage is Dion’s first English album in six years. Each song is very meaningful for the multi-GRAMMY winner, who’s been through so much in the past couple of years, including the death of her beloved husband, René Angélil. "Imperfections" touches on self-criticism, "Lying Down" reminds us all to change our mindset to move forward after a poisonous relationship and the title track is an anthemic call for strength and fierceness when you are on the precipice of a new challenge.

Take a listen to the songs below.

ET recently spoke with the 51-year-old singer about her new music and life after such heartbreaking loss.

"I think I was always courageous," Dion expressed when asked about the title of her highly anticipated album. "I hope it doesn't sound pretentious to say that, but I always stressed a lot. We always kind of like just do whatever they suggest to me -- not that I was a robot or anything, not to sound kind of weird, like, do this, do that -- but I feel like right now I'm more in charge than ever before and this is definitely a part of my life where the maturity kicks in."

"So, courage... it represents a whole new life for me, my album, the tour, the way to dress, the way to say you can't please everyone," she added. "I dress for me; the way I feel. I want to feel that I feel great about myself, I feel strong about myself, I feel good about my decisions with the help of a lot of people, but it's all about courage and I think everyone should feel like that."

See more of her interview in the video below.

