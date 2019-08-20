Celine Dion doesn't want to be the new queen of fashion -- but she wants to be the "boss."

"I never really like to see myself as the queen. I’m not playing queen, I don’t want to be the queen. I’m the boss,” she says in a new interview with CR Fashion Book. “That’s different. I’m the mother, I’m the boss, I’m in charge of my decisions with my team. I try to make the best of myself, to accomplish something, to always put the bar as high as I can."

The 51-year-old singer covers the magazine's September issue, in which she embraces the avant-garde with distorted images shot by Valentin Herfray.

"I mean, five years ago I would never let [a photographer] near up past my kneecap, you know?" says Dion, who posed in an $11,000 Saint Laurent gown. "Who would go under my tutu? Nobody. I mean, nobody. My husband, that was it. But I was just like, ‘Alright, here we go!'"

Dion has become beloved for her edgy, head-turning looks in recent years, and tells the outlet that her passion for fashion helps her express how she's feeling.

"I'm crazy about clothes," she shares. "They help me to express myself, as if borrowing characters to help me perform… They’re like songs. I don’t do ballads all the time; I have up-tempo songs as well. So I don’t want to wear gowns on stage all the time. Sometimes I want to be a little bit more edgy.”

The mom of three is currently rehearsing for her Courage world tour, which kicks off next month in her native Quebec. In her free time, she keeps things a little more down to earth.

“A lot of times, I will wear my PJs all day. I’m with my kids, and it will be breakfast all day. I would just rest and be in my pajamas," she says. "But sometimes I would wear my nicest gowns, like I would wear on a date. Or put my hair in a chignon, put on my beautiful jewelry, and just take a bath in the bathtub, and feel like I’m Liberace."

The September issue of CR Fashion Book hits newsstands on Sept. 5. See more on Dion in the video below.

