Near, far, wherever Celine Dion is, she's turning heads with her major style statements!

The "My Heart Will Go On" songstress made fans and fashion lovers nostalgic when she stepped out on Wednesday wearing a Titanic-inspired Heart of the Ocean blue diamond necklace while out in Paris, France.

Dion -- who also debuted a slick lob -- paired the standout accessory with an oversized gray Vetements blazer, tee and skirt from the designer's spring 2020 collection. She also carried a black Balenciaga chain-strap purse and wore dark pointed-toe heels and sunglasses.

Dion and movie lovers recall the blue diamond necklace from the 1997 drama starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. The film's main theme song, sung by Dion, was not only an international hit but also became one of the music icon's biggest singles.

Back in 1998, Dion also wore another Titanic-inspired necklace at the Oscars.

Dion has been making the entire city of Paris her own personal runway, wearing a slew of stunning outfits while attending various Paris Couture Week fashion shows over the last week.

Also on Wednesday, the GRAMMY-winning artist attended the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 runway in a cream colored long sleeved feathered frock.

