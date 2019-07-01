Celine Dion Rocks 10 Epic Looks in Three Days

Celine Dion is proving she's still at the top of the fashion game, rocking the City of Love with 10 outfits in three days!



The 51-year-old songstress wowed followers with an array of stunning outfits while attending Paris Fashion Week in France.



Among the stylish looks was a colorful swimsuit and jacket combo, which 24-year-old model Gigi Hadid wore on the runway less than two weeks ago. The outfit, by Off White, showed off her impressively toned thighs as she posed for the cameras.



Also fresh off the runway was the bright, translucent and somewhat trippy Iris Van Herpen gown which Dion wore to the label’s Fall Winter 2019 show on Monday.

Outside of the shows, the sidewalk was Dion’s runway as she posed in a long, cuddly-looking, camouflage-colored Miu Miu coat, worth $13,600, which she paired with $1,450 Prada military boots.

In another pavement pic, Dion modeled a strapless, $3,580 Richard Quinn number, with two weimaraner dogs by her side.



Another fashion highlight was the star’s black-and-white Ronald van der Kemp tuxedo jacket and bright yellow tutu skirt, which she paired with mismatched stilletos.

