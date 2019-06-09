Sixteen years and 1,141 shows later, the power of Las Vegas love has come to an end for Celine Dion.

The 51-year-old songstress celebrated the final show of her Celine residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, and it was a night like no other, featuring a performance of her new song, an appearance from her three sons and a sweet photographic trip down memory lane.

Dion kicked off her Vegas run with her 717-date A New Day residency in 2003, followed by the 424-show Celine, which launched in 2011.

"I'm both proud and humbled by what we've accomplished at The Colosseum since we began 16 years ago, when René and I first shared this dream," she said in a statement to ET, making honorable mention of her late husband and former manager, René Angélil. "This entire experience has been a huge part of my show business career … one that I will cherish forever. I have so many people to thank, but the most important 'thank you' goes to my fans, who gave us the opportunity to do what we love."

Fans traveled from all over the globe, some multiple times, to see the award-winning musician in Las Vegas over the years, and those present for her final bow were treated to a live performance of her new single, "Flying on My Own," from her album, Courage, which is dropping in November. Lyrics to the dance track were displayed on monitors for audience members to sing along.

Going through five outfits for the sold-out show, an eyewitness described the finale as "energetic and fun." "[Celine] said she was excited and also emotional to end her run in Las Vegas. During the 2-hour show she did not appear very emotional, however. The mood of the theater was more celebratory," the eyewitness told ET.

While fans may have been in celebratory mode, Dion did appear to wipe tears from her eyes, twice, while performing her 2002 hit, "I'm Alive," from the record A New Day Has Come. But the singer’s good humor was evident as a middle-aged man caught her attention from the stage. Asking him if there was a problem, the fan announced that he needed to go to the bathroom, at which point Dion hilariously passed time talking and even laying down on stage waiting for him to return, so he wouldn't miss anything.

Dion closed the show with "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," as photos of her in the studio, hanging with her children and spending time with Angélil throughout the years were displayed on the big screens. Images of the singer throughout her 16 years performing at The Colosseum were also shown.

She then introduced her "three magnificent children" -- René-Charles, 18, and 8-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson -- who had walked on stage to sweetly present her with roses before she gave them big hugs.

After the show, Caesars Palace threw a private party for friends, family and crew at the resort's culinary hot spot, Mr Chow, where an orchestra, dancers and fireworks were on hand to celebrate the music queen.

"The incredible vision that Celine and René had almost two decades ago has completely re-written the history and future of entertainment in Las Vegas," John Meglen, President & Co-CEO of Concerts West, a division of AEG Presents (which presented the residency alongside Caesars Entertainment) said in a statement to ET. "For this vision to materialize into a world-renowned success is remarkable and we congratulate Celine and her entire team, cast and crew."

Dion will now prepare to hit the road, commencing her Courage World Tour in Quebec City, Canada, in September.

