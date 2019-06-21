Joe Jonas Watches Ex Gigi Hadid Walk in Paris Fashion Week Show

Joe Jonas sat front row as his ex, Gigi Hadid, strutted her stuff at Paris Fashion Week in France on Friday.

The Jonas Brothers singer was snapped watching intently from his prime seating while the 24-year-old model walked the runway.

Hadid was modeling a sea blue suit during the Berluti Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 show.

Jonas, 29, is in Paris with his wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and on Thursday night, the couple was seen enjoying dinner with friends.

Speculation is rife that the two will tie the knot in a second wedding in the city of love.

Although they legally wed during a fun Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards in May, ET learned afterward that they were still planning to have a bigger ceremony with all of their friends and family.



"Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was," a source said. "The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year."

