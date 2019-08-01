Celion Dion is rocking a whole new look.

The music legend continues to impress fashionistas with her stylish wardrobe, but it was her unique hairstyle choice that turned heads this time. Dion covers the Harper's Bazaar Icons issue, donning a flashy short, bowl cut for the photo shoot.

Looking almost unrecognizable with the sleek haircut, the "All By Myself" songstress stuns in three looks. The first is an oversized lime green coat, blue jeans and white booties. In another, Dion wears a dramatic striped and polka dot Marc Jacobs gown, and in the final photo she is seen in a chic black Alexander McQueen tuxedo high-low design.

Dion joins Awkwafina, Christy Turlington, Lakeith Stanfield and Alicia Keys, among five others as the 2019 Bazaar Icons.

Just last month, Dion showed off her fabulous taste, attending a slew of Paris Fashion Week events in the most glamorous looks.

Check out her fashion-forward outfits in the video below.

