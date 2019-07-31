The "real members" of Céline Dion's inner circle are speaking out.

In a statement released via Twitter on Wednesday, the legendary singer's team responded to a recent report from Page Six that alleged that Dion's close friends were "freaked out" over how much control her backup dancer-turned-BFF, Pepe Muñoz, has over her life.

"Dear Pepe, as the real members of Celine's 'inner circle,' we are saddened and disappointed by an untruthful story that surfaced in the media on Monday, quoting multiple sources who claim they are part of the inner circle and that you have too much influence over Celine, and that you are isolating her," the statement from Dion's team reads. "These 'sources' have nothing better to do than to spread untrue gossip."

"Don’t let it get you down, and keep up the great work," the statement continues. "We love you!"

The statement was signed by Dave, Dee, Denis, Lina, Michel, Naomi, Suzanne, Sydney, Sylvie and Yves, who are members of Dion's management and marketing teams.

Dion and Muñoz, who is also her creative director, have been seemingly inseparable this year, even sparking romance rumors at one point, which the singer shot down in an interview with U.K.'s The Sun in January.

"The press said, 'Oh my god, René [Angélil] just passed and now there's another man.' Yeah, there's another man in my life, but not the man in my life," she said at the time. "We're friends, we're best friends. Of course, we hug and we hold hands and we go out."

"Let's not mix everything," she added. "I don't mind because he's handsome and he's my best friend."

