Celine Dion Reschedules Shows in Montreal Due to Throat Virus

Get well soon, Celine Dion.

The 51-year-old singer is rescheduling four upcoming performances of her Courage World Tour that were set to take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, due to a throat virus, it was announced on Thursday. According to the press release, Dion is on strict doctors’ orders to take one week of rest to fully recover, but is expected to resume performances at the Bell Centre on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 as initially scheduled.

Check out the rescheduled dates below:

Tickets for Thursday, Sept. 26 will now be valid for Monday, Nov. 18

Tickets for Friday, Sept. 27 will now be valid for Tuesday, Nov. 19

Tickets for Monday, Sept. 30 will now be valid for Thursday, Nov. 21

Tickets for Tuesday, Oct. 1 will now be valid for Friday, Nov. 22

This isn't the first time Dion has had to cancel a show due to health issues. She canceled three weeks of shows last March in Las Vegas in order to undergo ear surgery. However, she bounced back better than ever in her first show back last May, when she told the audience, "I had a little health issue -- don't we all. But I have to tell you, I’m extremely happy to be back. The stage is kind of my home away from home."

Meanwhile, Dion's tour in support of her upcoming album, Courage -- which drops on Nov. 15 -- is definitely showing no sign of slowing down. She's added several North American tour dates and revealed her international tour dates, taking the tour into September 2020. It's clearly a busy time for Dion, as she also premiered the music video for her new song, "Imperfections," on Thursday. The black-and-white video features the legendary singer posing in a number of show-stopping, high fashion outfits, looking fierce as usual.

ET recently spoke with Dion about her new album, and she talked about being in such an empowering phase in her life.

"So, courage... it represents a whole new life for me, my album, the tour, the way to dress, the way to say you can't please everyone," she said. "I dress for me; the way I feel. I want to feel that I feel great about myself, I feel strong about myself, I feel good about my decisions with the help of a lot of people, but it's all about courage and I think everyone should feel like that."

ET was also exclusively with Dion at her Courage World Tour opening night in Quebec City on Sept. 18. Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Celine Dion Drops Three Powerful Songs, Announces New Album 'Courage'

Celine Dion on Her Close 'Bond' With Pepe Munoz and If She'll Ever Love Again (Exclusive)

Celine Dion's Over-the-Top, Edgy Magazine Spread Proves She's the New 'Boss' of Fashion

Related Gallery