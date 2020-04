The One World: Together at Home special couldn't have ended any more beautifully.

Céline Dion teamed up with Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang and John Legend to close out the global event with a powerful surprise performance of "The Prayer."

"I pray you'll be our eyes and watch us where we go. And help us to be wise, in times when we don't know," they sang, collectively. "Let this be our prayer when we lose our way. Lead us to a place, guide us with your grace, to a place where we'll be safe."

Watch highlights from their performance below:

Gaga and Celine can have my whole heart #TogetherAtHomepic.twitter.com/7Tw71nJowl — . (@snoeir) April 18, 2020

The global event, curated by Gaga, also featured virtual performances by artists like Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, Kacey Musgraves, Maluma, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and the Rolling Stones.

Feeling inspired? Visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to learn what you can do right now (from the comfort of your hope) to help those affected by the coronavirus.

Follow Global Citizen on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates, and visit the WHO's website and social media to hear more on the organization's response to the pandemic, as well as the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

RELATED CONTENT:

Billie Eilish Delivers Passionate Performance During 'One World' Special

Jennifer Lopez Delivers Emotional Rendition of Barbra Streisand's 'People' During 'One World' Special

Beyoncé Celebrates the 'True Heroes' Working Amid Coronavirus During 'One World: Together at Home' Special

Lady Gaga Kicks Off 'One World: Together at Home' Special With 'Smile' Performance

Prince Harry Video Chats With Parents of Ill Children About Coronavirus Concerns This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery