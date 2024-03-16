Celine Dion shared a message of hope to honor International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day.

The legendary singer took to Instagram on Friday and vowed "to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible." The inspirational message was accompanied by a photo of her three sons -- René-Charles Angélil, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, both 13.

Dion's message of hope comes amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition marked by painful muscle spasms and stiffness. The 55-year-old was diagnosed with the condition in December 2022.

"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life," she said in her caption, "but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"

She added, "I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it! Love Celine xx…"

The message comes just over a month after Dion made a triumphant return to the public eye -- for the first time since November 2023 -- when she made a surprise appearance at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards to present the Album of the Year award, which went to Taylor Swift's Midnights. Dion graced the stage with René-Charles Angélil, whom she welcomed with her late husband, René Angélil, who died in 2006 from throat cancer.

Dion looked as elegant as ever onstage, but she wowed fans around the world while backstage when the Queen of Pop shared her angelic voice during a singalong with GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Sonyaé.

It was Sonyaé who shared the moving video in a montage of highlights from her night at the GRAMMYs, which included an impromptu duet of Dion's hit "My Heart Will Go On."

