Celine Dion is and will always be the Queen of Pop. The legendary singer proved she's still got it, showing off her angelic voice while backstage at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards.

GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Sonyaé took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video highlighting her GRAMMYs night at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The video kicks off with Sonyaé and the "My Heart Will Go On" singer in the middle of an impromptu duet.

Dion, 55, is super into it, as is Sonyaé, who is dancing and grooving as Dion does what she does best. When it was over, Sonyaé jumps with joy. The video goes on to show Sonyaé having fun with GRAMMY winners SZA and Victoria Monét, but it's Dion who makes a second appearance in the highlights video, which shows Dion once again showing off her unparalleled singing talent.

Dion, of course, made her first public appearance since November at the GRAMMYs when she strutted out to the stage much to everyone's shock and amazement. Dion was there to present the coveted Album of the Year award, which ultimately went to Taylor Swift for Midnights.

Getty

During the Sunday evening awards show, the 16-time GRAMMY nominee shocked the crowd by showing up and presenting the award amid her ongoing health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. Dion was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder in December 2022 and has made few public appearances since.

"Thank you all, I love you right back," Dion told the audience on Sunday. "When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it. From my heart."

After presenting the award, Dion and Swift embraced each other as they posed for a photo backstage. You can see in the pic Swift sheepishly smiling as she drapes her arms around the iconic diva's shoulders.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Prior to the GRAMMYs, Dion had last been seen in public in November at an NHL game. The GRAMMYs appearance comes on the heels of the announcement that the singer's documentary, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, has found a home at Amazon MGM Studios.

According to the film's official synopsis, I Am: Celine Dion is "an intimate exploration that takes viewers on a journey inside the singer's past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans."

RELATED CONTENT: