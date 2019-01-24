Chad Johnson and Kendra Wilkinson Are Filming a New Project Together

One day after photos surfaced of Kendra Wilkinson and Bachelor in Paradise alum Chad Johnson holding hands, a source close to the situation tells ET that the two are “just having fun at the moment” and “aren’t in any kind of romantic relationship.”

The source noted that the night the two were spotted holding hands together “they were filming an upcoming project.” The source would not elaborate on details of the project. Adds the source, “She is not looking for anything serious at the moment. She’s casually dating and enjoying herself.”

On Wednesday, during an appearance on The Tomorrow Show With Keven Undergaro, Johnson played coy about his ties to Wilkinson.

"Oh! No comment," the 31-year-old Bachelor franchise alum said of the photo. "It was, like, three days ago. That is me in this picture. We are holding hands."

Aside from confirming that he was in the pic and revealing that they had dined at Rocco's Tavern in Los Angeles, California, Johnson wouldn't say anything else about their relationship status or if the meeting was prearranged.

"I mean, a while. It depends. No comment," he said of how long they've known each other.

"She's cool. We were walking down the street and I was like, 'What's up, Kendra?' And we held hands," he quipped. "Boom."

Johnson's reality TV experience is matched or exceeded by 33-year-old Wilkinson, who appeared on the shows The Girls Next Door and Kendra, among others. Though he wouldn't confirm how long they've known each other, he did admit to having watched her on TV "back in the day."

"I think I remember a little bit of it," he said of Wilkinson's TV time, which began in 2005. "I don't know. I was young back then. But, I mean, I knew who she was."

As for why he'd neither confirm nor deny his relationship status, Johnson said, "I don't know. I just... not right now."

Johnson is known for his villainous role on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and has since dated and split from model Zoe Baron. Meanwhile, Wilkinson filed for divorce from Hank Baskett in April 2018 and was briefly linked to businessman Frankie Contie in September of that year.

At the time, a source told ET, “She’s not dating [Contie] exclusively. It’s nothing serious. They met in July at a charity golf tournament and have gone on a few dates since then.”

ET’s source notes that Wilkinson and Baskett “are on great terms” and continue to co-parent their two children.

