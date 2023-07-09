It's a girl!

Hours after revealing that he and his wife, Sarah Roemer, are expecting their third child together, Chad Michael Murray shared that the pair are having a baby girl.

The One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram Saturday to share a video of family moments amid Roemer's pregnancy when he dropped the subtle mention of the baby's sex.

"We travel this world as a little wolf pack- this baby’s been everywhere already and she's not even on the outside yet:) Thank you mama for carrying our pack- literally💪❤️💪," Murray captioned the sweet video. "Coming to an airport near you- this family of 5😳 I can hear it now- "Uhoh, here come the Murray's" 😂😂😂 #babynews #baby #baby#3."

Set to Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World," the video sees Murray, Roemer and their two children traversing the globe as mom's growing belly is on display. From the Eiffel Tower to an elephant sanctuary, their baby girl is already proving to be a world traveler, and the Murray family is ready for it as they prepare to become a family of five.

The announcement comes less than a day after the 41-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of Roemer showing off a big baby bump. While the photo he posted may have looked a bit grainy, Murray said there's a hilariously good reason.

"Baby #3 loading… ❤️," he captioned his post. "Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one. Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I’m still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won’t trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."

A fan commented, "A baby AND a button? Can life get any better??" Another fan added, "Between the iPhone 8 & still paying per song on iTunes you really are roughing it with technology 😂 congratulations on the little one."

Somehow, fans recommended better iPhone upgrades than baby gadgets.

Murray also shared the photo of Roemer, 38, on his Instagram Story and he overlayed it with the text, "3rd little one on the way. Gonna need a bigger car, followed by, "Minivan time."

Murray, who broke the Internet last month with his shirtless video, and the Disturbia actress tied the knot in 2015 and share two children together -- a son and a daughter, whom they welcomed in 2015 and 2017.

