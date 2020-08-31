Chadwick Boseman is continuing to make history, even after his tragic death. The 43-year-old Black Panther star died on Friday after a private battle with colon cancer. His family and team confirmed the news in a moving statement, which was posted on Twitter.

Revealing that Boseman had been fighting colon cancer since 2016, the post reads, "A true fighter, Chadwick preserved through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

The post also adds that playing King T'Challa in Black Panther was "the honor of his career."

The post has earned more than 7 million likes and as of Saturday became the most liked tweet in Twitter history. The official Twitter account posted about the milestone, writing, "Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever."

Boseman is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward. The actor had never spoken publicly about his diagnosis with the news coming as a shock to many. For more on his life, death, and legacy, watch the clip below:

