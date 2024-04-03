Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley have announced they're headed for divorce.

The rapper -- whose real name is Chancelor Bennett -- and Corley shared a joint statement Wednesday on Instagram that they decided to part ways following "a period of separation." The couple tied the knot in March 2019 and they shave two daughters -- Kensli Bennett, 7, and Marli Grace Bennett, 4.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the joint statement read. "God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition."

It was on July 4, 2018 when the Coloring Book rapper announced he popped the question and Corley said yes. She had been his longtime girlfriend at the time before becoming his fiancée, but their history goes way back. Prior to their nuptials in Newport Beach, California, Chance shared he was 9 years old when he met his future wife at his mom's office party, where Corley was part of a trio lip-syncing to Destiny's Child's "Independent Women, Part 1."

Chance the Rapper / Instagram

It's unclear when the estranged couple separated or if they've already filed for divorce. But it seems like there were signs that the marriage encountered shaky ground. TMZ in April 2023 had reported that a rep for the GRAMMY winner acknowledged the marriage had been through some drama after videos surfaced showing the rapper with twerking dancers.

The outlet cited the rep saying, "Everyone has their moments, but they're all good."

The drama unfolded on the rapper's 30th birthday soiree in Jamaica, where video was taken showing dancers dancing intimately with the rapper. Corley seemingly responded to the video with a Maya Angelou quote dubbed "Most People Don't Grow Up." Chance the Rapper also seemingly addressed the situation with comedian Bill Burr's take on marriage, in which he mused he'll always be a work in progress.

Chance the Rapper is currently a judge on NBC's The Voice.

RELATED CONTENT: