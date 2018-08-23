Channing Tatum is opening up about the death of his childhood friend in an emotional tribute.

The Logan Lucky star took to Twitter Thursday night to share a heartfelt message reflecting on his close bond to his high school pal, who died earlier this week.

"My very first best friend Corey Vaughn left the world for the next this Tuesday the 21st. Man, there's so much to say," Tatum wrote. "I'll never forget his crazy ass and how he stuck up for and protected me when I first moved to Mississippi. He'd a fought anybody."

"All the laughs and trouble we got in. I'll never be able to see that smile of his again in this life," the actor continued. "It just made me need to remind everybody don't put off anything. Seeing a friend, or even calling or texting. You never know what's next."

Tatum shared the emotional open letter alongside a childhood snapshot of himself and Vaughn posing together on their school's football field.

"Corey would have wanted us to laugh and raise hell in his wake and have as much joy as anyone can make. He sure did," Tatum concluded the letter. "I'll forever miss ya man. Love ya my brother."

Rip Corey I’ll never forget your crazy ass. I love you with all my heart. All my prayers to your beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/DJtJMDXjzp — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) August 24, 2018

Tatum wrote an additional dedication alongside the letter and the caption, sharing, "Rip Corey I’ll never forget your crazy ass. I love you with all my heart. All my prayers to your beautiful family."

Tatum's loss comes amid the actor's high-profile divorce from his wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan. The split has reportedly been amicable and the stars have remained dedicated co-parents to their 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Dewan Says She Was 'Very Happy Being a Wife' Prior to Channing Tatum Split

Channing Tatum Wishes Ex Jenna Dewan a Happy Mother's Day in Heartfelt Video

Channing Tatum Shares Photo of His 'Sanctuary' Following Split From Jenna Dewan

Related Gallery