Channing Tatum Posts Nude Selfie From 'Lost City of D' Set -- and It's Major 'Magic Mike' Vibes
Channing Tatum Posts Shirtless Selfie and Declares He's 'Finally…
‘The Rookie’ Star Nathan Fillion Talks Jenna Dewan Joining the C…
Elliot Page Poses Shirtless to Celebrate First Pair of Swim Trun…
Beyoncé, JAY-Z and More Stars in Attendance for DMX’s Memorial S…
Inside Britney Spears' Parents' Battle Over the Terms of Her Con…
Josh Duggar Arrested in Arkansas, Sister Jill Calls Situation ‘V…
‘Milkwater’ Trailer: Molly Bernard Unexpectedly Decides to Becom…
T-Pain Just Realized He's Been Ignoring Celebrities' Instagram M…
Ben and Erin Napier Team Up With Sheryl Crow for ‘Home Town Take…
Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges of Possession of…
Michael B. Jordan Shares What He Finds Sexy About Girlfriend Lor…
Drew Barrymore on How She’s Remained Confident While Dealing Wit…
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Glimpse of Family, …
Prince William and Kate Middleton Take Kids to the Beach and Mak…
Students in Viral College Acceptance Videos Make Their Pick for …
'Luca' Trailer No. 1
‘Grey’s Anatomy:’ Sarah Drew on April and Jackson’s ‘Juicy’ Reun…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA During Des…
Kameron Westcott Isn’t Sure ‘RHOD’ Cast Can Move Forward After S…
'Chad' Falls in Love With K-Pop's Monsta X in This Sneak Peek (E…
Channing Tatum is baring nearly all! The 41-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a nude mirror selfie.
Tatum snapped the pic in the makeup trailer on the set of his upcoming flick, Lost City of D. The actor is completely nude in the shot, showing off his abs and chest, and using the emoji of a monkey covering its mouth to conceal his private area.
"You know when you in the make-up trailer a**hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s**t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie," he wrote alongside the pic.
"And yes I'm flexing so hard I got a cramp," he added.
Tatum is set to star in the romantic comedy, which is due out next April, alongside Sandra Bullock, who's also producing the flick.
In the film, Bullock plays a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.
Brad Pitt will have a cameo in the movie, while Patti Harrison, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Daniel Radcliffe round out its cast.
RELATED CONTENT:
Channing Tatum Shares His Adorable First Act as a Girl Dad
Channing Tatum Explains Why He Needs to 'Get Better at Acting'
Channing Tatum to Executive Produce 'The Real Magic Mike' for HBO Max
Related Gallery