Channing Tatum is getting real about his fit physique. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old actor said he only works out because he's often asked to show off his body in his films.

"For someone that has to work out for a job, I promise I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies, mostly, and at some point I got to get better at acting so I don't have to be naked in all of them," he cracked.

Tatum, who famously starred as a stripper in his Magic Mike films, admitted he doesn't always enjoy exercising.

"I literally get to work out as a job, and it's still hard," he shared. "And I can't imagine people that have a 9 to 5 job, have kids at home, and where do they get the energy and the time to actually, like, focus on themselves?"

When asked if he had cheat days, Tatum explained why he's for the most part disciplined when it comes to eating healthy.

"I sometimes do, not like massive ones," he said. "As I'm getting older, everything I pick up, I go, 'Oh, that's like two more miles that I have to run or ride.' And it's just like, I start looking at things like they're just actual miles and time that I have to work out so I will pick the days and I will pick specific things. I love cake."

But judging by the Instagram photo Tatum shared in April, he has no issues working hard for his body. The actor posted a selfie of himself after working out, showing off his chiseled abs.

"Little Saturday grind session!" he wrote. "Let's gooooo 2021! Feeelin goodie good!!"

In September, he also Instagrammed a photo of himself back in tip-top shape.

"It’s been a long road back," he captioned the selfie. "Injuries, life sh**, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!!"

