Channing Tatum Posts Shirtless Selfie and Declares He's 'Finally Back'

Channing Tatum is feeling good! The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a shirtless mirror selfie that shows off his impressive abs and arms.

Alongside the black-and-white pic, Tatum wrote about his "long road back" following his 2018 divorce from Jenna Dewan. The former couple share a 7-year-old daughter, Everly, and Dewan recently welcomed a second child, 6-month-old Callum, with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

"It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life s**t, and just insanity in general," he wrote, before proclaiming, "Ha, daddy is finally back boooi!!"

"Gonna be a fun next 10-year run," he continued. "To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo."

Tatum ended his post by pointing out the bottle of hand sanitizer that made it into the pic, telling fans to "keep it clean out there" amid COVID-19 concerns.

Tatum's Magic Mike co-star Joe Manganiello celebrated his friend's accomplishment in the comments section, writing, "Look at those abs boyeeeeee."

Following Tatum's split from Dewan, he has been dating Jessie J on and off. The pair was first linked in October 2018 and split in December 2019. They rekindled their romance shortly thereafter, only to call things off again just a few months later. The pair sparked reconciliation rumors in April when the singer was seen on the back of Tatum's motorcycle.

