Channing Tatum and Jessie J have called it quits.

The 39-year-old actor and 31-year-old singer have broken up after dating since October 2018, ET has learned. A source tells ET there was nothing dramatic and that they remain good friends.

ET has reached out to their reps for comment. Us Weekly was first to report the news.

Last October, a source told ET that Channing and Jessie were dating after his split from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, in April 2018. A month after the report broke, Jessie said she was "disappointed" at those comparing her to 39-year-old Jenna.

"There is a story I have seen be re-written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It's not something I stand for, at all."

"I am a woman that supports ALL women," she continued. "I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare one another. Or to pick who they think is prettier. We are all BEAUTIFUL."

Meanwhile, Channing and Jessie have been publicly supportive of one another throughout their relationship. In September, the singer shared Instagram pics Channing took of her performing at the 2019 Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In July, she shared sweet PDA pics of the two.



Previously, Jessie and Channing showed off their playful relationship when he posted a naked shower picture of himself on Instagram in May after he said he lost a bet to Jessie, referring to her by her real name in the caption.

"I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish," he wrote, also giving her photo credit. "The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked. Smh and fml... I'm never playing Jenga with her ever again..."

