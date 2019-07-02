Jessie J Shares Candid PDA Pics With Channing Tatum

Could Channing Tatum and Jessie J get any cuter?

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some adorable snaps with her hunky man.

Out at what appeared to be a restaurant, the two got cozy behind the table, with Jessie pretending she was about to lick Channing’s face in one black-and-white snap.

In other pics shared by the musician, they simply smiled and posed, with Jessie drawing a red heart around the couple in one snap.

She then posted further stories showing a makeup artist working on her eyebrows. “Give me an eyebrow!” she pleaded.

The couple went public with their romance more than eight months ago and Jessie has since met Channing’s daughter, Everly, whom the 39-year-old actor shares with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. “She's just 6 and absolutely lovely,” Jessie told The Times in June.

Spending quality time with Tatum comes as the “Bang Bang” singer prepares to commence touring in Europe on Saturday.

She shared her excitement at the prospect on Instagram on Monday, sharing a video of her in concert.

“Can’t wait to be back to this, this week,” she captioned the clip. “I haven’t worked out so I will legit look like an udon noodle with hair but still can’t wait. 🤭 But for real. Singing live on stage, performing with my band is why I do this. Come see us this summer! ❤️.”

