Jessie J has revealed how she has made major lifestyle changes and refuses to give up on having children after being told she cannot conceive naturally.

The 31-year-old musician was told she wouldn’t be able to have children and would need an immediate hysterectomy (which she refused) in 2014. In a new interview on the Heart Breakfast radio show, she shared how she has since taken action to get healthier to aid her chances of becoming a mother.

“Four, four-and-a-half, five years ago, I was diagnosed with this disease, which is making it harder,” she said. “I was told I can’t have children, but I don’t believe it. I believe in miracles. I haven’t given up.”

“Over the last four years, I’ve changed my diet,” she added. “I changed the way I live, I’ve done a lot of self-work. I am still in the process of it.”

The British songstress is currently dating Hollywood actor Channing Tatum, who has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, from his marriage to Jenna Dewan.

Jessie said that she and Tatum had not discussed the possibility of having a child together.

“No! Just because he’s Channing Tatum, everyone has sped this up into, ‘Are you getting married?’” said the singer, who has been with Tatum since October. “I have been in relationships with people longer than Chan, but they’re not famous so no one really cares.”

"We're having a lovely time,” she added. “And, I'm very, very respectful of his situation and his [privacy]."

The singer first shared her fertility news while performing her track, “Four Letter Word,” which is about her health struggles, at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November.

“I knew that it would help women and men that have fertility issues,” she said. “And, just to be open about it and start a conversation that can help someone that doesn’t know how to talk about it.”

At the time, Tatum gushed about how proud he was of her on Instagram.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” he wrote. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

