Jessie J is turning her sadness into inspiration.

The "Bang Bang" singer shared a video to Instagram over the weekend of herself playing on the piano only to break out into tears. In the caption, the 30-year-old artist explained to fans that she wanted to share the moment of grief as a reminder not to hide our emotions or let depression fester.

"I’m not posting this for sympathy. Im posting this for anyone who needs to see it (I needed it)," Jessie's caption read. "I didn’t know I would cry. I was live for a minute or two before this moment. But it’s important to be open that we are not always done up and feeling 100. All of us have our days. Yesterday was one of my weird emotional days."

"We push our feelings to the bottom of our energy and hope it goes away. It won’t. Don’t define yourself on it. But stand with it, process it and learn from it. Find YOUR happiness. No one can make you happy but you. People can contribute. But ultimate happiness comes from within. It’s a personal journey.

I have said time and time again in recent years I don’t want to be a role model but I want to inspire," she continued. "To anyone young or older. Let your sadness / pain / Greif out. In your OWN way."

"Ever noticed so many people apologise as soon as they start to cry these days? Like it’s an inconvenience to FEEL," she implored. "TALK to people you love when you are down. Please do not suffer in silence. Life is way too short and ALWAYS GETS BETTER. I’m thinking of you and sending love to your heart ❤️ ."

Jessie's somber video comes following what has been a trying year for the singer, who revealed in January that she'd be taking a break from social media following the death of her bodyguard.

“Starting my new year with some unexpected heavy stuff has only made me want to be more present in my life,” she told her followers. “Spending more time with people I love and some time with myself. When sadness hits it’s important we embrace it, so it doesn’t define us and it’s for sure surfaced some emotions and things I need to work on with all my attention and love.”

