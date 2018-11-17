Jessie J is getting personal.

Days after revealing to fans -- and boyfriend Channing Tatum -- in concert that she is unable to have children, the 30-year-old singer is sharing more about her fertility struggles. In an emotional post on her Instagram Story on Saturday, Jessie said she still has hope that she'll be a mom, even if it "doesn't happen naturally."

“After explaining the meaning of my song ‘Four Letter Word’ on stage during this tour. The love and support I have received has been overwhelming. Thank you,” she wrote. “I was told 4 years ago I won’t be able to have children. I was also told I would need a hysterectomy immediately and to be put on medication. I refused the hysterectomy I’m off all medication through natural medicine and diet change.”

“I am doing all I can to make it happen the best way my body will allow," she continued, insisting, "I will be a mother." "I believe in miracles. But if it doesn’t happen naturally. Then that wasn’t meant to be the journey. But a mother is within all of us. That inspires everyday. We are strong. Time will tell.”

Tatum couldn't have been more supportive of his girlfriend's struggles, as he praised her for opening up at her London concert.

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall," he wrote alongside a photo of her performing on Instagram. "Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

A source told ET on Wednesday that the new couple -- whose relationship went public last month -- is incredibly encouraging of one another.

“Channing wants to do nothing but support Jessie J in every way," the source said. "He has described her as ‘all goodness’ and told his friends she is such ‘a super talent.’ He seems to have become her No. 1 fan. His friends are so happy he has found someone. She is showing the same support to him.”

“Jessie J has had some very difficult relationships in the past, men who haven’t been supportive and she even sings about them in her music," the source continued. "This relationship is everything she has been searching for and she deserves it. Channing genuinely believes in her. Her friends are so happy because they see a positive change in her.”

