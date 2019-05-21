Channing Tatum is flirting with Jessie J!

Earlier this week, Jessie took to Instagram to share a black-and-white shot of herself from behind in a sheer, flowy, black dress. In the pic, the 31-year-old singer has her arms out to the side as she stands in a field.

"This picture is the opposite of my mood Stressy J," she captioned the since-deleted photo. "Doing knee slides through my house trying to pack at the speed of light. You know when you have SOOOO much to do you laugh at yourself and then start to cry and then laugh again and then cry more. Then need a snack."

Channing, 39, took the opportunity to flirt with his girlfriend, inquiring, "Can I be the snack?" alongside the emoji of a boy raising his hand.

This isn't the first time the couple, whose relationship went public in October, have been flirty on social media! Earlier this month, Channing shared a naked shower shot of himself on Instagram, revealing that he had to post the pic after losing a bet to Jessie.

"Sharing is caring," she commented on the pic.

Back in November, a source told ET that Channing is Jessie's biggest fan.

"Channing wants to do nothing but support Jessie J in every way," the source said at the time. "He has described her as 'all goodness' and told his friends she is such 'a super talent.' He seems to have become her No. 1 fan. His friends are so happy he has found someone. She is showing the same support to him."

"Jessie J has had some very difficult relationships in the past, men who haven’t been supportive, and she even sings about them in her music," the source continued. "This relationship is everything she has been searching for and she deserves it. Channing genuinely believes in her. Her friends are so happy because they see a positive change in her."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Channing Tatum Gets Naked After Losing a Game to Jessie J -- See the NSFW Pic!

Jessie J Celebrates Channing Tatum's Birthday With a Cheeky Message: 'I Want You'

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Enjoy Backseat PDA on Date Night With Friends -- Pics

Related Gallery