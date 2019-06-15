Jessie J and Channing Tatum are moving at their own pace.

The couple went public in October, and eight months later the singer already has a nice relationship with Tatum's daughter, Everly. In a new interviewwithThe Times, Jessie is asked if it had been difficult meeting her boyfriend's daughter for the first time.

"God no! She's just six and absolutely lovely," the "Do It Like a Dude" singer reveals. Tatum shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The 31-year-old musician also spoke about her hopes about becoming a mother in the future, after being told that she was infertile in 2014.

"Some days it seems possible I might have children and others not. I have to accept that becoming a mother is going to be a battle," she told the publication. When asked if she would consider other avenues for having children, she said, "Oh yeah, I might even go down the route of adoption or even surrogacy. I pray I have children the natural way, but if not, I'll death with it."

While she previously revealed in another interview that she and Tatum haven't talked about having a family together, the "Domino" songstress says she is "very happy" in her current relationship.

"I’m very happy on 21 Jump Street!" she said, referring to her beau's film. "I always look for a guy with a good sense of humor and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important!”

Jessie also joked about even having the actor on tour with her as a stripper.

"I'm thinking about calling my next tour Magic Mike and I and having Chan open for me as a stripper," she jokingly said, adding, "He'd do it too! That would sell some tickets, eh?'"

For more on Jessie and Tatum, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessie J on How She’s Changed Her Life & Believes in ‘Miracles’ Since Being Told She’s Infertile

Channing Tatum Reacts to Jessie J's Instagram Pic With Flirty Quip: 'Can I Be' Your 'Snack?'

Channing Tatum Gets Naked After Losing a Game to Jessie J -- See the NSFW Pic!

Related Gallery