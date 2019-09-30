Channing Tatum is supporting his girlfriend!

The 39-year-old actor was on hand to watch Jessie J perform at the 2019 Rock in Rio festival on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and couldn't help but document the epic night from backstage.

Wearing a baseball cap and a T-shirt, Channing kept a low profile as he snapped shots of Jessie, 31, wowing the crowd.

Jessie was clearly a fan of her man's support, as she took to Instagram following her show to share some pics the Step Up actor was seen taking. Wearing a multi-colored, sparkly mini-dress, Jessie looks electric in the pics as she struts along the stage and sings her heart out.

The final black-and-white photo captured Jessie's love for her fans as she's seen kneeling down and blowing a kiss to the audience.

Channing and Jessie's time in Brazil comes shortly after his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, announced that she's expecting a child with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee. Jenna and Channing, who split in 2018 after almost a decade of marriage, share a daughter, 6-year-old Everly.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me 💕," Jenna captioned her announcement pic on Instagram. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Kazee also praised his pregnant girlfriend and her daughter, writing on Instagram that he "can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!"

"Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine...her beautiful daughter," he wrote in part. "Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it."

"I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her," he added. "And Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger."

Watch the video below for more on the expectant couple.

