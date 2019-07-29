Watch Jessie J Shut Down a Question About Channing Tatum

Jessie J is keeping the details of her relationship with Channing Tatum private.

The "Bang Bang" singer was recently a guest on British show This Morning, where she quickly deflected a question about her movie star boyfriend.

Jessie was on the show to promote her role as a judge on season three of The Voice Kids, so when co-host Ben Shephard started asking her questions about Channing's Magic Mike Live project, she wasn't having them or felt they were appropriate.

"You obviously got to see [the show] with Mike himself," asked Shephard, with Jessie replying, "I did."

"That's a performance that seems to be quite…" Shephard continued, before Jessie cut him off.

"...the opposite of The Voice Kids," Jessie said. "I think let’s stay focused on The Voice Kids. I mean The Voice Kids is insane, and I have loved every second of doing it."

Jessie, 31, and Tatum, 39, went public with their romance last year. Despite the singer not wanting to discuss her beau's steamy Las Vegas show in her latest interview, she seems to have no problem expressing her love for Tatum via social media.

Over the past few months, the two have shared sweet photos of each other to both their feeds and Instagram Stories. "You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire," Tatum gushed on Jessie's 31st birthday in March. "You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special."

At the time, Jessie reposted Tatum's message to her stories with a cute graphic of a whale saying, "Whale you be mine?"

