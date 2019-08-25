Great minds think alike.

On Saturday, just weeks after her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, announced that he's stepping back from Instagram, Jessie J followed suit.

"Done it before. Doing it again," the 31-year-old singer wrote in a post. "Having a break from the gram. To get out my phone and into REAL LIFE. I spend way too much time scrolling through BS."

In the post's caption, Jessie assured fans that she is doing just fine, but she simply needs to press pause on her social media presence while coming up with some new tunes.

"For the record I'm OK," he wrote. "Happy, healthy and sane. People often presume to come off Instagram you are going through some sh**. Lol. Actually it's the opposite. Im in such a good place that I want to respect and nurture that looking up and not looking down. Instagram is fun, but it isn't real life. I'm off to write a new album. 🔋"

"Telling just the people who support me. Love you all. Be back soon," she added. "Refreshed and refuelled and ad-libbing OBVIOUSLY ❤️ (Also try and instagram cleanse every once in a while - it can do you no harm) 🙏🏻"

Tatum shared a similar sentiment when he posted about his decision to step back from Instagram on Aug. 7, explaining that if and when he returns, he wants it to be for a good reason.

"I'm gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute," the 39-year-old leading man wrote. "I've been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don't really feel, or at least I haven't felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I'm gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone."

"I'll probably come back at some point," he added. "But if I do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I'm on here and what I'm putting out there. Love ya! See ya after a while."

The pair are just the latest in a long line of celebs, including Demi Lovato, Sarah Hyland and Selena Gomez, who have taken a break from social media in the past in order to assess their priorities.

Tatum and Jessie have been romantically linked since the fall of 2018. A few months later, Jessie seemingly confirmed their relationship with photos from Tatum's Magic Mike show in London. The pair have been spotted flaunting PDA, not to mention sharing romantic pics, ever since.

