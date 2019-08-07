Channing Tatum is stepping away from his social media for the foreseeable future.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that he's taking a social media break in the hopes of getting his creative juices flowing.

"I'm gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute," he wrote to his more than 17 million followers. "I've been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don't really feel, or at least i haven't felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I'm gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone."

While Tatum admitted that he'll "probably come back at some point," he cautioned that any return would have to be for the right reasons and have a creative purpose.

"But if I do [return to social media] I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I'm on here and what I'm putting out there," he wrote. "Love ya! see ya after a while! Chan"

Tatum joins other celebrities including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Sarah Hyland, who have also previously decided to temporarily step away from their social platforms. Most notable, though, is Jessie J, Tatum's girlfriend who took a social media hiatus earlier this year.

Jessie's January decision came after the tragic death of her bodyguard just days earlier.

"Starting my new year with some unexpected heavy stuff has only made me want to be more present in my life," the 31-year-old singer wrote at the time. "Spending more time with people I love and some time with myself. When sadness hits it’s important we embrace it, so it doesn’t define us and it’s for sure surfaced some emotions and things I need to work on with all my attention and love."



"I have to practice on myself what I talk about [on] stage and in my music too. In a good way," she continued. "So I am taking a solid break from social media for a while. Not forever but a while… Want to live in the moment as much as I can, and not through my phone. I love you all. Happy new year. The year of living the best life for you."

Following Jessie's announcement, her Twitter remained active, but only featured a few posts about her upcoming shows and projects. In June, however, she began posting more regularly. Meanwhile, the break lasted just over a month on Instagram.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

