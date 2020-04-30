Channing Tatum and Jessie J just can't quit each other!

A source told ET at the start of April that the 40-year-old actor and 32-year-old singer had broken up after rekindling their romance three months prior. However, it now appears that they are on again and quarantining together.

On Wednesday night, Jessie was spotted riding on the back of a motorcycle with Channing in Los Angeles, California. The Magic Mike star was also seen outside of the British pop star's home that same day.

While it may appear that these two are back together, a source tells ET that Channing and Jessie are just friends right now, nothing more.

Splash News

The sightings come just a few days after Jessie wished Channing a happy 40th birthday on social media.

"Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," the "Domino" singer wrote, alongside a photo of Channing standing waist-deep in crystal clear ocean water. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met."

Jessie J/Instagram

Another post was a short clip of the actor in swim trunks and a tank top -- shot with a retro, film-grain filter -- as he jumped from a platform into the ocean at an unidentified tropical resort.

"Keep living your BEST life," Jessie wrote over the video.

Jessie J/Instagram

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Jessie and Channing's breakup was amicable, noting that the couple tried to make it work, but in the end, they realized they were better off as friends and it was time to move on.

Here's more on the on-again, off-again pair, who were first romantically linked in October 2018.

