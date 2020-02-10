Too cute!

Channing Tatum spent some quality time with his 6-year-old daughter, Everly, over the weekend.

The two hit up a nail salon for a round of daddy-daughter pedicures on Sunday.

Tatum, 39, shared the fun on Instagram, posting a photo showing Everly’s toes on his now-expired Instagram Story.

“Time for a little TLC for these bad boys,” he wrote alongside the pic, which showed the little girl’s colorful toes needing a redo. “These dogs are barking!!”

He also posted a snap of what was presumably his own feet in a foot spa, along with the caption, “She’s gonna need the power tools!”

The doting dad shares Everly with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. The pair announced their separation in April 2018 and finalized their divorce last November.

Tatum is now dating musician, Jessie J, while Dewan is expecting a baby with boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

Tatum has previously shared cute outings with his adorable girl on social media, like their movie date to watch Frozen 2 in December, during which Everly dressed up in theme.

In June, he also shared a sweet post about how he hopes to be “running through fairytales” with his gorgeous girl forever.

See more on Tatum below.



