Sometimes you just need a lipstick check! Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been inseparable since they rekindled their romance and over the weekend the pair attended two pre-GRAMMY events.

After walking the red carpet together on Friday at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year event, which honored Aerosmith, the loved-up duo were then spotted at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Channing, 39, rocked an all-black suit and turtleneck look while Jessie wowed in a sheer off-the-shoulder gown with black beading details.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

On the carpet, they couldn't get enough of each other, grinning, whispering, and cuddling up. On her Instagram Story, Jessie shared what she asked her beau as photographers were snapping their photos.

"I asked him if I had lipstick on my teeth at the end," she wrote with a laughing and crying emoji.

In the video, Jessie turns to her actor beau, flashing him her teeth as he shakes his head no.

Jessie J/Instagram Story

Channing has proven that he has nothing but pride for his girlfriend over the past few days. The Magic Mike star got particularly protective on Instagram after one commenter said he looked better with his ex, Jenna Dewan.

"Hey Alex, I don’t usually address s**t like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think about what you're doing," he wrote. "It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is... please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me."

Tatum later disabled the comments on his post.

