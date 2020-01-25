Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Reach Custody Agreement

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are doing what's best for their daughter, Everly.

After finalizing their divorce in November, the former couple has reached a child custody agreement, according to multiple reports. The Step Up stars have agreed to share 50/50 custody of their 6-year-old daughter, per court docs obtained by The Blast. They have also reached to not use Everly in any social media posts that they could profit off of unless they have gotten the other's approval beforehand.

Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April 2018 after eight years of marriage. They filed for divorce in October of that same year.

In November, after finalizing their divorce, Tatum filed a request that he and Dewan meet with a counselor once a month to help schedule their time with their daughter and assist in resolving any of their co-parenting issues.

"Due to our professions, our schedules are constantly changing, and flexibility is needed to ensure that we are both able to work and be able to have equal time with Everly," Tatum stated in the legal docs obtained by ET. "We have had difficulty navigating these accommodations without assistance, which has led to both confusion and conflict."

Per The Blast, the parents have agreed to work with a counselor to help with holiday and custody time scheduling.

The twosome, meanwhile, have moved on. Dewan is currently dating Steve Kazee and they are expecting their first child together. Tatum recently reconciled with Jessie J after breaking up at the end of last year. The two made their red carpet debut as a couple since getting back together on Friday night.

Last month, ET caught up with Dewan, where she shared that her second pregnancy is more intense this time around.

"I felt a little bit more tired and nauseous this time around," she shared. "Overall, it's been great. I've definitely been working a lot throughout it, which has been a blessing in a lot of ways so I kind of keep going. Craving-wise, I'm craving a lot of junk food this time around."

