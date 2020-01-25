Channing Tatum and Jessie J couldn't look happier.

The Logan Lucky star and the "Bang Bang" singer made their red carpet debut as a couple at Musicares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday night. The pair's appearance comes days after news broke that they got back together after a short break.

The 39-year-old actor, dressed in a double-breasted black Eidos suit, was all smiles while posing next to his lady. Jessie J looked stunning in a shimmering silver dress with a thigh-high slit and matching strappy heels. The 31-year-old singer performed during the event.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

While on the red carpet, the two looked so in love and Tatum couldn't keep his eyes off her.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The two also took their love to social media. Jessie J posted a video of her and Tatum being silly and kissing while enjoying the event.

He also posted a gorgeous photo of her, writing, "Sculpture of magic."

Earlier in the day, Tatum shared their first photo together since they decided to give their relationship a second chance. But when a fan got catty in the comments, writing "Jenna looks better with you," the actor had no problem firing back.

"Hey Alex i don’t usually address shit like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. why don’t you seriously think about what your doing," he wrote, in part. "It’s hurtful and i ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hatful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is... please kindly get the TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me."

ET learned on Wednesday that Tatum and Jessie J reconciled, a little more than a month after the pair first called it quits. News that the two had split broke on Dec. 19 after they first began dating in October 2018.

At the time, a source told ET that the split between Tatum and Jessie J was nothing dramatic and that the pair remained good friends.

For more on their relationship, watch below.

